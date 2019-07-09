Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $18.00 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 29.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

