Akzo Nobel NV (AMS:AKZA) Receives €88.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Akzo Nobel NV (AMS:AKZA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €88.19 ($102.55).

AKZA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Akzo Nobel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Akzo Nobel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Akzo Nobel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Akzo Nobel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Akzo Nobel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of €71.64 ($83.30) and a fifty-two week high of €83.09 ($96.62).

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a paints and coatings company, and a producer of specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings, Paints and Coatings, and Specialty Chemicals. The Decorative Paints segment’s business operations include Decorative Paints Europe, Middle East and Africa; Decorative Paints Asia, and Decorative Paints Latin America.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.