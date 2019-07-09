Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Advantage Lithium Corp (CVE:AAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 10800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Lithium from C$1.90 to C$2.60 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get Advantage Lithium alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $60.29 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42.

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.