ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

AHEXY opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.99.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

