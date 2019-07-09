ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce $210.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.30 million. ABIOMED posted sales of $180.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year sales of $925.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $919.80 million to $943.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABIOMED.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.53. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $207.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.30. 368,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,844. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $228.00 and a 1 year high of $459.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $1,212,500.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,057,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 233.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 1,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABIOMED (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.