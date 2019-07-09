AAC (NYSE:AAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,215,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 342,167 shares.The stock last traded at $1.26 and had previously closed at $1.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AAC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.42.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.66). AAC had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $55.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAC Holdings Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Ebbett acquired 55,549 shares of AAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $44,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,439.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lucius E. Burch III acquired 51,003 shares of AAC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $41,312.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,270,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,090.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 116,552 shares of company stock valued at $99,252 over the last three months. 31.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AAC by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 320,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AAC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AAC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AAC by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AAC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAC Company Profile (NYSE:AAC)

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

