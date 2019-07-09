$5.68 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report sales of $5.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $4.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $22.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $22.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $23.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.79%.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James set a $140.00 price objective on SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $96.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $109.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $37,053.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total value of $64,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,199 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.