$35.77 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to post $35.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.49 million and the lowest is $35.26 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $41.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $144.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.37 million to $145.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $142.64 million, with estimates ranging from $135.83 million to $147.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,272,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,157.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CDR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. 153,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

