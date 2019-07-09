$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) to announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $12.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $12.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $87.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Shares of JEC stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $84.00. 700,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,314. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $85.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,837.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $49,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,132.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9,466.9% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 9,932,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828,881 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,993,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,883,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,405,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,196,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

