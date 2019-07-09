$186.94 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report sales of $186.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.20 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $190.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $752.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $751.40 million to $753.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,511,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,561,000 after acquiring an additional 90,531 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,145,000 after buying an additional 222,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 664,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,550. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.57%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.