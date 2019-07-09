$186.94 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report sales of $186.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.20 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $190.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $752.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $751.40 million to $753.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,511,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,561,000 after acquiring an additional 90,531 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,145,000 after buying an additional 222,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 664,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,550. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.57%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.