$1.62 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.71. Trinseo reported earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Trinseo had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 398,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,477. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $468,116.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,941.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $193,970.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,396 shares of company stock valued at $754,861. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC raised its position in Trinseo by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,574,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,996,000 after buying an additional 1,615,970 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Trinseo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,898,000 after buying an additional 118,850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Trinseo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,780,000 after buying an additional 163,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trinseo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,071,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,552,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Trinseo by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,004,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after buying an additional 84,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

