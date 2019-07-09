$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. VMware reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. VMware had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 22,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $3,956,066.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,514.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.28, for a total transaction of $462,603.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,772.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,372 shares of company stock valued at $24,316,950. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 84,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,505. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. VMware has a twelve month low of $129.33 and a twelve month high of $206.80.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.