$1.25 EPS Expected for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.22. Centene posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. 4,898,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44. Centene has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

