$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

HPE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 7,225,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,400,437. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,111.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $9,761,966.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,405 shares of company stock valued at $11,320,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

