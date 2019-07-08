Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $44.73 on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.85.
Zalando Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.