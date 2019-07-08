Zacks: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Teledyne Technologies’ rating score has improved by 12.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $259.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $2.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Teledyne Technologies an industry rank of 53 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $3,009,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,202.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,709,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,730 shares of company stock worth $13,920,845. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.47. 149,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,669. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.16. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $189.35 and a one year high of $279.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.30 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.