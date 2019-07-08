Zacks Investment Research Upgrades US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) to Hold

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.90 price objective on the stock.

Shares of USWS stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. US Well Services has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that US Well Services will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Well Services stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

