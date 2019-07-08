Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $66.31 on Thursday. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $249,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 3,436.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

