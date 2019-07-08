Zacks Investment Research Lowers Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DLTH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Duluth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duluth to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.58.

DLTH opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.08 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duluth news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $89,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

