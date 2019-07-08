Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Milacron projects sales to decline 3-4% in 2019, including an anticipated headwind of 1% f rom foreign-currency translation. Imposition of tariffs on steel prices will continue to impact Milacron’s margins in 2019. Despite an expected drop in revenues, adjusted EBITDA margin is forecasted at 17.5-18% in 2019. Milacron plans to offset the headwind from tariffs by focusing on four areas comprising pricing actions, negotiations with existing vendors and making supply chain modifications. Its organizational redesign and cost reduction initiatives will also aid margins. The company will gain from growing demand for finished plastic products across all markets, including automotive, construction and consumer products, investments in China and India and on new products. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Milacron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE MCRN opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $999.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.77. Milacron has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.52 million. Milacron had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 74.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Milacron will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Milacron by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,211 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Milacron by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Milacron during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Milacron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,964,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after purchasing an additional 287,313 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Milacron by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the period.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

