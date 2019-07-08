Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WillScot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.01. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.20 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. WillScot has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WillScot by 3,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,834,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 208,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WillScot by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,850,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,973,000 after acquiring an additional 553,033 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

