Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) to Post -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) to post ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ensco Rowan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Ensco Rowan posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ensco Rowan will report full-year earnings of ($5.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.86) to ($4.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ensco Rowan.
Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.10. Ensco Rowan had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESV. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 85,944 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Ensco Rowan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 569,178 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ensco Rowan by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensco Rowan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ensco Rowan by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 228,958 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455 shares during the period.
ESV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. 5,538,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,877. Ensco Rowan has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Ensco Rowan Company Profile
Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.
