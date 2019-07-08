Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) to Post -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) to post ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ensco Rowan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Ensco Rowan posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ensco Rowan will report full-year earnings of ($5.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.86) to ($4.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ensco Rowan.

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.10. Ensco Rowan had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESV shares. Societe Generale set a $5.00 target price on Ensco Rowan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ensco Rowan in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ensco Rowan in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on Ensco Rowan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESV. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 85,944 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Ensco Rowan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 569,178 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ensco Rowan by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensco Rowan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ensco Rowan by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 228,958 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455 shares during the period.

ESV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. 5,538,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,877. Ensco Rowan has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ensco Rowan Company Profile

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

