Zacks: Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $224.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

DEI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,111. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,631,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,659,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,515,000 after acquiring an additional 378,247 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,081,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,424,000 after acquiring an additional 410,707 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,003,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,668,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.