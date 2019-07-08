Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to Announce $2.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway reported earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.13). Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $60.68 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.49. 183,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,996. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $186.10 and a 12 month high of $224.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.43. The firm has a market cap of $526.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

