Zacks: Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $180,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.31 million, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $52.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 309.17%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 75,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $352,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $149,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 582,771 shares during the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,475,000 after buying an additional 549,969 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 824,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 345,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

