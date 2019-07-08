Zacks: Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.14. Leidos posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $81.20. 11,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,679. Leidos has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 130,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,848,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 34,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

