Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $936.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post $936.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $947.60 million and the lowest is $922.89 million. Ventas reported sales of $942.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock worth $11,323,058 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 397.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,092,000 after buying an additional 15,497,390 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,509,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,728,000 after buying an additional 8,876,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $197,608,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 688.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,051,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,670,000 after buying an additional 918,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 447.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 799,987 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.10. 2,001,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92. Ventas has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $73.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

