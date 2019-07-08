Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Analysts expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report sales of $64.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.20 million. Opus Bank posted sales of $62.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year sales of $257.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.40 million to $258.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $274.60 million, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $275.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 163.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 144,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $735.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

