Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.92 Million

Brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post sales of $68.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.49 million and the lowest is $67.00 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $71.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $276.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $278.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $291.80 million, with estimates ranging from $285.05 million to $302.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on III shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 41,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $119,996.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 18,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $55,588.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,306 shares of company stock worth $244,037. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 730,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,746,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 127,335 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 267,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. 45.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,676. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14.

Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

