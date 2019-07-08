Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YTEN. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on Yield10 Bioscience and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $0.87 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 126.91% and a negative net margin of 1,474.19%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

