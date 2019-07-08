Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.75.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $132.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $167.59.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 201.7% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,303,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $127,010,000 after purchasing an additional 91,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 75.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $128,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,029,585 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

