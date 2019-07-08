Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Webster Financial underperformed the industry in the last six months. Yet, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters. Webster Financial’s continued growth in loans and deposits will aid profitability. Furthermore, top-line strength and ample liquidity keep the optimism alive. Also, the rising interest-rate environment and lower tax rates will aid bottom-line growth. However, persistently rising cost base is a major concern, which might be further elevated by the company's efforts to strengthen the HSA Bank segment. Further, high exposure in commercial and commercial real estate loans can be risky for the company if the housing sector weakens. Unsustainable capital deployment activities might remain a headwind.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $80,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,657.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $209,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $321,865. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,873,000 after acquiring an additional 270,130 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 639.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,472,000 after acquiring an additional 126,127 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

