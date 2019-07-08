WD-40 (WDFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. WD-40 has set its FY 2019 guidance at $4.51-4.58 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.51-4.58 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. WD-40 had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $163.02 on Monday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.50 and a twelve month high of $187.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

In other news, Director Daniel E. Pittard bought 400 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Brass sold 822 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $135,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

