Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Viewray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Viewray in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Viewray from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viewray from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.05.

Shares of VRAY opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63. Viewray has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.82% and a negative return on equity of 71.16%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $44,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viewray by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Viewray by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viewray by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Viewray by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 129,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

