Victrex (LON:VCT) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,350 ($30.71).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VCT. UBS Group cut Victrex to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,575 ($33.65) in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,550 ($33.32)) on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,990 ($26.00) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,150 ($28.09)) on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,315.45 ($30.26).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,995 ($26.07) on Friday. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87). The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,082.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper acquired 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,988.60 ($11,745.20). Also, insider Jane Toogood acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($25.77) per share, with a total value of £9,860 ($12,883.84). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,142.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

