Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $883.94 Million

Brokerages expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post sales of $883.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $915.00 million and the lowest is $864.31 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $752.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.36.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $26,631.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total transaction of $9,827,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,778.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,554 shares of company stock worth $39,194,006. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after buying an additional 3,951,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $380,584,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,711,428,000 after buying an additional 568,488 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $94,444,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 792,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,690,000 after buying an additional 291,952 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.75. 818,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,398. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

