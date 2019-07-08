Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the cell phone carrier on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.64. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $79,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,181 shares of company stock valued at $584,243. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

