ValuEngine Upgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Strong-Buy

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Shares of EGLE opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 45,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $241,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 146,200 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $675,444.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 734,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

