Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QURE. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Uniqure to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,032.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uniqure will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $619,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,708,572.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Klemt sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $88,400.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,820. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

