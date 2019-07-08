Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSE. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.88.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.90. Trinseo has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $82.18.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $468,116.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,941.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $193,970.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,396 shares of company stock valued at $754,861 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 1,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Trinseo by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

