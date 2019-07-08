Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Receives $16.02 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. China International Capital assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.89 price objective for the company. CICC Research began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. 3,866,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

