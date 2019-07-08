TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) vs. CBB BANCORP INC/SH (NYSE:CBBI) Head to Head Survey

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) and CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CBB BANCORP INC/SH does not pay a dividend. TCF Financial pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TCF Financial and CBB BANCORP INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 0 3 6 1 2.80 CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

TCF Financial presently has a consensus price target of $27.10, indicating a potential upside of 26.93%. Given TCF Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than CBB BANCORP INC/SH.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and CBB BANCORP INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 18.41% 14.03% 1.42% CBB BANCORP INC/SH 22.58% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

TCF Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TCF Financial and CBB BANCORP INC/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $1.61 billion 2.17 $304.36 million $1.90 11.24 CBB BANCORP INC/SH $69.68 million 1.67 $16.66 million N/A N/A

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBB BANCORP INC/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CBB BANCORP INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TCF Financial beats CBB BANCORP INC/SH on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

CBB BANCORP INC/SH Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.