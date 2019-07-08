Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUMO. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

SUMO opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.38. Sumo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The firm has a market cap of $257.49 million and a PE ratio of -855.00.

In related news, insider Paul Porter sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total value of £1,560,000 ($2,038,416.31). Also, insider David Wilton purchased 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £1,806.63 ($2,360.68).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

