Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INN. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of INN stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3,492.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

