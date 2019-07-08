Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Shares of STAF opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Staffing 360 Solutions news, Chairman Brendan Flood bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 211.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

