SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SP. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of SP opened at $33.38 on Thursday. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $762.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.85 million. Analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SP Plus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SP Plus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SP Plus by 561.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

