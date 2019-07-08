Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) & Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Critical Comparison

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Sunworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunworks $70.96 million 0.21 -$5.74 million ($0.14) -3.94

Sonim Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sonim Technologies and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $17.78, suggesting a potential upside of 53.83%. Given Sonim Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than Sunworks.

Profitability

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -12.80% -61.84% -18.88%

Summary

Sonim Technologies beats Sunworks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

