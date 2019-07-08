Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 752 ($9.83) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smart Metering Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 802.50 ($10.49).

SMS opened at GBX 542.50 ($7.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 474.40 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 750 ($9.80). The firm has a market cap of $610.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 506.95.

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

