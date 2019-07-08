Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

STNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research set a $38.00 price objective on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE STNG opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

