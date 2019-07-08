Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

RYAAY stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.79. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $118.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Ryanair by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,358,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,318,000 after buying an additional 4,002,188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,632,000 after buying an additional 1,854,616 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ryanair by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,792,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,564,000 after buying an additional 920,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,951,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Ryanair by 97.4% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 788,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after buying an additional 388,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

